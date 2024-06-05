Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

Emergency responce to the fire at Nõlva tänav, North Tallinn.
Emergency services are responding to an oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn on Wednesday afternoon.

"At 12.36 p.m. today, the Emergency Response Center received a report of a large explosion in Nõlva tänav in North Tallinn. According to preliminary reports, the roof of an oil tank is on fire. The Rescue Board responded with the highest level of emergency response," the Rescue Board said in a statement.

Residents are advised to stay inside and Nõlva tanäv is closed to traffic.

Rescue teams from seven professional and three volunteer teams are on the scene.

Reports on the Kajamaja social media group said a loud bang was heard in the area followed by the spreading of a strong smell.

The Rescue Board spokesperson told ERR firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Nõlva tänav. Source: Google maps

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

