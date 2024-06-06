Tartu Vanemuine premieres Shiro Takatani new show

On Tuesday, Shiro Takatani's 'Tangent' had its European premiere at the Tartu Vanemuine Theater as part of the Capital of Culture 2024 program.

"Tangent's" artistic creator Shiro Takani said that his show speaks about dusk and dawn and the way the sun touches the earth. In addition to watching the show, it is important to pay attention to the sound.

"Our idea is to imagine these moments. When the moment the sun sets, we, are a small human being standing on the big globe. In those moments, we have a fear of nature. And this is our starting point," he explained.

The Kanuti Guild Hall Theater Manager Priit Raud said the show intertwines nature, science, and technology. On the stage, you can see the legendary Japanese art collective Dumb Type whose co-founder was Shiro Takatani himself.

According to Raud, Takatani, as an artist, is characterized by his proximity to nature and extreme precision.

"He wants to show the world in its natural form and make us think that we are not alone in this world. And, of course, the peace and the precise accuracy – everything is in place down to the last detail. Absolutely everything," Raud explained.

The show made it to the Estonian Kanuti Guild Hall and the European Culture Capital in collaboration with Tartu 2024.

Raud finds it remarkable that the European premiere took place in Tartu.

"The preparation process of bringing them all here and the four days it took to build this stage was not easy. It mostly has to do with our cultural differences, because there's a cultural difference in how the work is done, or what has to happen on stage. So it was not easy, but it is very rewarding and it does not happen often that a Japanese troupe's European premiere takes place in Estonia," Raud told ERR.

