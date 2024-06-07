Sauna enthusiasts aiming to set new world record

June 8 is International Sauna Day and Estonians and Finns will attempt to set a new record for the most photos taken in a photo and posted online. Sauna enthusiast Elin Priks told "Vikerhommik" that the sauna is achieving a greater significance in Estonian rural tourism.

"We can talk about sauna endlessly through very different aspects, be it health, science, or heritage culture. We have often adjusted to visiting the sauna in our way. Through guided sauna services, you can get acquainted with the different sides of Estonia's sauna culture," said Priks and noted that it is something Estonians should experience, but on the other hand, it is something that should be offered to foreign guests.

Priks said the biggest difference between Estonian and Finnish sauna culture is how much more the Finnish speak about their sauna culture. Going to the sauna and being there are important to them on special occasions. "This alone shows the importance of the sauna in Finland, and how they have celebrated Sauna Day since 1986, which is always on the second Saturday of June. It is an important enough day that for years they have discussed whether it should be a national holiday. It became global in 1985."

Even though people have the assumption that a sauna with an electric heater is not a true sauna, Priks said it does not matter at the end of the day: "As long as it can give my body a chance to relax and release stress." When it comes to whisking, Priks said that you do not have to have a birch whisk since in the current season, lilac and fern leaves bring a nice aroma and sense of relaxation. "You can make whisks from different trees. The opportunities of materials and methods for making whisks are endless."

"It is part of the sauna culture, that we do not know or speak about: when to use a nettle, when to use lilac or different plants. when to say the sauna words, do we visit the sauna during the full moon or the waning moon, and when to heat the sauna at all, so we do not heat it for ourselves, but instead make the soul sauna for our past generations. All this is a part of the Estonian sauna culture heritage that is extremely rich and needs to be talked about," said Priks.

To promote the sauna culture, on Sauna Day, Estonians and Finns will try and set a new record for the "most photos of people in the sauna on Facebook in 1 hour".

"Every person will have to take a photograph of themselves in the sauna, wearing either a swimsuit or a towel. The photo should be taken during the day and uploaded to the Sauna Record Facebook page between 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. How many people are in the photo is not important, but rather how many different accounts have uploaded one."

Breaking the record is almost guaranteed, as setting the record in this form is happening for the first time. "It is not like we went to the Guinness with this crazy idea all on our own, but only through long discussions, this has gained a one-hour sauna photo action," she said.

