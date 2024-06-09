EU Election Day: All 377 polling places open through 8 pm

Advance and online voting in the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia wrapped up on Saturday night, but voters can still cast their ballot on paper at any polling place across the country on Sunday. All 377 of Estonia's polling places will remain open through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters must bring a valid identity document with them to vote in person. While online voting in this year's EU elections has concluded, those who previously cast their vote online can, if they choose, override their electronic vote by casting a paper ballot at a polling place on Sunday, the State Electoral Office (RVT) said in a press release.

Click here for more information regarding the locations of polling places.

Voters facing challenges accessing a polling place for health or other reasons could apply to vote from home, and may still do so on Sunday by calling the phone number announced by their local government before 2 p.m.

A combined 255,989 eligible voters participated in online or advance voting in this year's EU elections, including 153,848 who voted online and 102,141 in person at polling places.

The final online vote count will be determined Sunday night, once a double-check is conducted after polling places have closed. If a voter has voted both online and by paper ballot, only the vote cast by paper ballot at a polling place will be counted.

Election results out starting at midnight

The results of the 2024 European Parliament elections may not be disclosed before voting has ended in all EU member states.

Estonia's RVT will begin publishing preliminary election results online at midnight, once the EU's final polls have closed in Italy.

A total of 78 candidates in Estonia are running for election to the European Parliament, where the country has seven mandates up for grabs.

In all, EU citizens are electing 720 members to the European Parliament.

--

