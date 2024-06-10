Restorative justice becoming more common in Estonia's legal system

News
Law.
Law. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Restorative justice, which is already commonplace elsewhere in Europe, is becoming more popular in the Estonian legal system. The method sees the perpetrator and the victim hold dialogues before a trial or in parallel with criminal proceedings.

The state wants to promote a culture where perpetrators and victims can talk face-to-face while supported by specialists, such as conflict mediators from the Social Insurance Board (SKA).

Restorative justice seeks to create communication between those involved and to try and repair the damage.

Stanislav Solodov, team leader of the Criminal Policy Department of the Ministry of Justice, told ERR there are many cases connected to minor crimes where there is no dialogue between the victim and the perpetrator.

"A major obstacle in this process is the failure of the perpetrator to take responsibility. By creating this opportunity for dialogue, the perpetrator will also be able to better understand his or her actions and the real consequences of his or her behavior," he added.

The policy can also be used to resolve cases such as school bullying. Last year, SKA's volunteer conflict mediators helped to find a solution to 167 situations, and 40 were connected to schools.

Helerin Välba, the coordinator of SKA's restorative justice policy, said the sooner open dialogue is used in bullying situations, the better: "If bullying has indeed occurred, there is no waiting for the situation to resolve itself. Sometimes, for example, round tables are convened at school, which make things worse, and then we are called in," said Välba. "But then, because we involve parents in the process, feelings have already gone over the top and the willingness to work together is lower, or there are already more conflicts."

In the UK, restorative justice is used to prevent school bullying and discussions are held at the start or end of the school day or week. Such discussions can lead to a place where the bully apologizes to the victim, or, for example, offers compensation for a broken mobile phone, Välba said.

"Restorative justice is not a magic wand that works in every case, but if the parties themselves are willing to come together, to share their story, to find a solution together, restorative justice is the ideal way to do it," she added.

Estonia adopted the policy's principles 20 years ago, but since 2019 it has received more attention in general. 

Studies show those involved appreciate having a safe environment to resolve conflicts, Solodov said.

"That is why we are trying to introduce more of this in policy in Estonia, to broaden these possibilities. Today, these possibilities are still rather limited, we do not have the possibilities to offer a rehabilitative process to everyone, but we are on the way to widening these possibilities and making them more available," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Regional affairs minister: County bus fares not going up right now

14:34

Henn Põlluaas: EKRE must do whatever it takes to make the government

14:23

Restorative justice becoming more common in Estonia's legal system

13:55

Estonia hit four against Faroes to reach Baltic Cup final

13:27

Ansip: Kaja Kallas will go to Europe and Estonia will get a new prime minister

12:48

Gallery: Puuluup performs at Tallinn's Old Town Days

12:24

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

11:59

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

11:22

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade in goods increases on year

10:43

Top Estonian athletes in action at European Championships in Rome

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

EU Election Day: Estonian turnout reaches one third, polls open until 8 pm

09.06

Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo