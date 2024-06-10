Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

This Friday, June 14, sees the start of the 2024 Men's European football Championships (Euro 2024). From the opening game between Germany and Scotland though to the final on July 14, links to the live games from the tournament shown on ERR's channels can be found here.

Friday, June 14

Group A: Germany v Scotland (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Saturday, June 15

Group B: Italy v Albania   (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Sunday, June 16

Group C: Serbia v England (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Monday, June 17

Group D: Austria v France (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

 Tuesday, June 18

Group F: Portugal v Czechia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Wednesday, June 19

Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Thursday, June 20

Group B: Spain v Italy (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Friday, June 21

Group D: Netherlands v France (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Saturday, June 22

Group E: Belgium v Romania (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Sunday, June 23

Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Monday, June 24

Group B: Croatia v Italy (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Group B: Albania v Spain (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Tuesday, June 25

Group C: England v Slovenia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Wednesday, June 26

Group F: Czechia v Turkey (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Group F: Georgia v Portugal (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Saturday, June 29

Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Sunday, June 30

Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Monday, July 1

Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Tuesday, July 2

Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Friday, July 5

Quarter final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Saturday, July 6

Quarter final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Tuesday, July 9

Semi final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Wednesday, July 10

Semi final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

Sunday, July 14

Final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)

