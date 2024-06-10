Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels
This Friday, June 14, sees the start of the 2024 Men's European football Championships (Euro 2024). From the opening game between Germany and Scotland though to the final on July 14, links to the live games from the tournament shown on ERR's channels can be found here.
Friday, June 14
Group A: Germany v Scotland (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Saturday, June 15
Group B: Italy v Albania (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Sunday, June 16
Group C: Serbia v England (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Monday, June 17
Group D: Austria v France (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Tuesday, June 18
Group F: Portugal v Czechia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Wednesday, June 19
Group A: Scotland v Switzerland (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Thursday, June 20
Group B: Spain v Italy (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Friday, June 21
Group D: Netherlands v France (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Saturday, June 22
Group E: Belgium v Romania (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Sunday, June 23
Group A: Switzerland v Germany (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Group A: Scotland v Hungary (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Monday, June 24
Group B: Croatia v Italy (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Group B: Albania v Spain (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Tuesday, June 25
Group C: England v Slovenia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Group C: Denmark v Serbia (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Wednesday, June 26
Group F: Czechia v Turkey (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Group F: Georgia v Portugal (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Saturday, June 29
Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Sunday, June 30
Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Monday, July 1
Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Tuesday, July 2
Round of 16: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Friday, July 5
Quarter final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Saturday, July 6
Quarter final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Tuesday, July 9
Semi final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Wednesday, July 10
Semi final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Sunday, July 14
Final: Teams TBC (Kick-off 10 p.m. Estonian time)
Editor: Michael Cole