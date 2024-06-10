New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

News
Rail Baltica.
Rail Baltica. Source: Novarc Group
News

The first stage of Rail Baltic is expected to cost more than €15 billion a new report said on Monday, double the price of the original estimate, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported.

"The implementation cost of the first project phase, which aims to build an operational Rail Baltica line across the three Baltic states connecting to Poland by 2030, is estimated to reach €15.3 billion," RB Rail said in a statement.

One of the reasons for the price hike is higher than expected inflation.

According to the study, Rail Baltica's cost is estimated at €26 million per kilometer. "The average cost per kilometer is €24 million and might reach up to €35 million per kilometer," the company said.

The initial cost of the project was €5.8 billion and 80 percent of the total was funded by the European Union.

In a recent interview with ERR, the European Commission said the Baltics needed to speed up and spend the money already allocated to them. It is not certain how much additional funding will be handed over as the parliamentary term has just ended.

The first stage needs to be completed by 2030. The second stage could cost up to €23 billion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:18

Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma announce November show in Tallinn

19:55

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

19:25

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

19:00

Football Association gives medal to outgoing national team coach Häberli

18:24

Harm reduction specialists monitoring events in Tallinn this summer

17:51

Estonia aim to build on solid defense in Baltic Cup final against Lithuania

17:47

Eesti 200 calls extraordinary party elections for end of summer

17:25

€750 million unspent in 2023 budget

16:55

Historian Jaak Juske: Over 50 ghost stories told about Tallinn's Old Town

16:23

Gallery: Fotografiska celebrates 5th anniversary in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

07:23

Prime minister: Government will not fall following European election result

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

13:27

Ansip: Kaja Kallas will go to Europe and Estonia will get a new prime minister

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo