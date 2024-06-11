This week's weather mostly cloudy, scattered showers

A rain shower out to sea off Estonia.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weather in Estonia on Tuesday and over the next few days will be characterized by breezes, scattered showers sometimes becoming more intense, and often quite chilly nights.

Tuesday night was mostly cloudy and not particularly warm, with showers in the south.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday morning will see variable cloudiness with scattered showers, particularly in and around Tallinn. Southwesterlies of 3 to 8 meters per second, in gusts up to 11 meters per second in coastal areas, will keep the morning temperatures of 11-15 degrees fresher still.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Scattered showers are also forecast for many parts of western and northern Estonia as the day progresses. The southwesterlies remain, in gusts of up to 13 meters per second along the coast. Ambient daytime temperatures will be warmer in the south and east (19-22 degrees) than in the north and west (15-18 degrees).

Evening weather map in Estonia, June 11, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover is set to intensify in the evening. Rain will become heavier by that time in western Estonia, bringing with it a risk of thunderstorms. The southwesterlies will remain, while Temperatures are forecast at 12-16 degrees in western Estonia and 17-20 degrees in central and eastern Estonia.

Four-day weather outlook, Wednesday, June 12 to Saturday, June 15, 2024. Source: ERR

On Wednesday, showers are expected to move across the country from southwest to northeast. The rain may be intense at times, with possible thunderstorms. Winds will be gusty, and temperatures are stet to be 8 to 14 degrees at night; 14 to 20 degrees daytime.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, showers will hit mainly western and northern Estonia, extending to other areas during the day. Similar, if slightly cooler, temperatures are forecast Thursday as on Wednesday.

These will be the prevailing conditions through to the weekend; the average temperature overnight Friday to Saturday is forecast at just 7 degrees.

Sunrise was at 4.05 a.m. and sunset is at 10.37 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Ele Pedassaar

