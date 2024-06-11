Gallery: Eero Alev's solo exhibition 'Broken Sun' opens at Tütar Gallery

Tütar Gallery opened Eero Alev's solo exhibition
Artist Eero Alev's exhibition "Broken Sun" ("Murtud päike") opened at the Tütar Gallery in Tallinn's Noblessner last week.

According to art historian Eero Epner, Alev's paintings draw inspiration from ever-innocent children and nature to cultivate means of art, paying attention to the melancholy of color, the finality of shadows, and the breaking of the sun.

"Alev's paintings are like summer summaries at the end of August. They glimpse back on fragments of the past, trying to grab hold of bits of memories before they disappear into the void and assembling them into a jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces filled with color," Epner wrote in the exhibition's text.

The core of Alev's exhibition is paintings in various formats that combine moments from the author's biography. Instead of documentary, Alev is intrigued by suggestion and radiance, preferring speculation over assertions and the endless ambiguity of perception over correctness. He has abandoned telling a full story and adapted to putting together the pieces of a mosaic of memories, which will always remain imperfect and unfinished, giving room for the poetic means of painting.

Alev (1983) graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts with a bachelor's in Painting in 2020, and a master's in Contemporary Art in 2022. He became a professor of drawing and painting at the Estonian Academy of Arts in 2020, and since 2023, he has become a master of the art world.

"Broken Sun" is open at the Tütar Gallery until July 14 and is free to the public.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

