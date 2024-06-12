Major reconstruction work to begin in June on Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav

Roadworks.
Roadworks. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
On Wednesday, June 26, major reconstruction work will begin on Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav. The construction work will bring changes to downtown traffic systems and during the later stages, to public transportation.

Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav is set to be reconstructed in its entirety – from Liivalaia tänav to Masina tänav, including the section of Masina tänav from Lastekodu tänav to Tartu maantee. To ensure the safety of all road users, the street will have a speed limit of up to 30 km/h along with other measures, such as raised intersections, narrow lanes, and minimal turning radii, will be introduced to calm traffic in the area.

"Through the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav, the Keldrimäe district will gain a new main street, where all people can move safely and comfortably, and which will become a destination in itself, a place where people want to go," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Pere added that the reconstruction work is complex and time-consuming and will disrupt the daily lives and mobility of many residents in the Estonian capital. The construction work requires temporary road closures and traffic diversions.

However, access will be ensured for local residents, pedestrians, and cyclists throughout the construction period.

On June 17, Kreutzwaldi tänav will be partially closed between Tartu maantee and Lastekodu tänav for material storage. Regular traffic will be maintained in both directions until June 26. Short-term closures of this section of the street may be in place during material lifting operations.

Construction work will begin on June 26, when the section of Lastekodu tänav between Liivalaia tänav and Keldrimäe tänav will be closed to traffic. The intersection of Lastekodu tänav and Gildi tänav will be closed until July 19. Access to properties will be ensured for local residents and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction period.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, starting July 1, technology-driven closures will occur at the intersection of Liivalaia tänav and Tartu maantee, as well as on Liivalaia tänav between Tartu maantee and Lastekodu tänav., will begin in stages.

Consequently, from July 15 to July 24, bus lines 2 and 15 will be diverted via Liivalaia tänav, Lauteri tänav and Lembitu tänav. Regular traffic at the Tartu maantee – Liivalaia tänav intersection will fully resume in the second half of August.

The exact dates may change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

In the subsequent stages, work will continue along Lastekodu tänav towards Odra tänav and Masina tänav.

Initially, the necessary works for the reconstruction of underground pipelines will be carried out. This year, major communication construction works will be conducted on the section of Lastekodu tänav between Liivalaia tänav and Odra tänav. Work on the section between Odra tänav, Masina tänav, and Tartu maantee will continue at the beginning of next year.

The work includes the installation of district heating and cooling pipelines, the construction of new water and sewage networks, the construction of electricity and communication networks, and the protection and construction of gas pipelines. Reconstruction of roads and sidewalks, as well as pedestrian and bicycle paths, is planned for next year.

Work on the crossing of Odra tänav and the area around the Tallinn Bus Station (Tallinna Bussijaam) is currently earmarked for early 2025.

Information about changes to bus routes will be placed at bus stops in the area. All detour routes will have transfer options at nearby public transport stops. Delays may occur on detour routes, and walking distances to stops in the city center area may increase.

All the relevant information about timetables, journey planners, routes, and stops will be available online here before the construction work begins.

Editor: Michael Cole

