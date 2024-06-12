Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

News
Physical storage of just about all of the genes included in the Estonian Genome Project pictured at the Estonian Biobank in Tartu.
Physical storage of just about all of the genes included in the Estonian Genome Project pictured at the Estonian Biobank in Tartu. Source: Kristjan Karron/University of Tartu
News

This Tuesday, the Estonian Biobank, part of the University of Tartu (TÜ), launched its long-awaited online gene donor portal. With a current Biobank cohort size of more than 200,000 individuals, around 20 percent of Estonia's adult population can now log in to the globally unique portal and read about their personal health-related genetic risks, drug metabolism, genetic origin and more.

Stored in round barrels of nitrogen on the basement floor of the Estonian Biobank facility are the sequenced gene samples of around 210,000 Estonians.

Major gene donation recruitment campaigns took place years ago already, including the Estonian centennial drive for 100,000 new gene donors in 2018.

Up to this point, not much info had been shared with donors regarding their genes. On Tuesday, however, gene donors were finally given access to the first personal information available about their genes with the launch of the online portal MinuGeenivaramu.

Marie Tamm, now a fourth-year med school student at TÜ, was still in high school when she donated her blood in the name of genetics.

"I'd forgotten about it in the meantime, but it occasionally comes up in school too, about how it would be great if we could develop personalized medicine," Tamm said. "When our professor said that [the portal] would be launched today, it was a surprise for everyone! I immediately logged in, the results were in and it was fascinating to read."

Logging in, those who have donated their genes can read details about their genetic origin as well as their drug suitability. Info currently available in the portal also contains other fun facts, such as how quickly your body metabolizes caffeine and what percentage of your DNA is of Neanderthal origin.

"The most exciting for me was ethnic background," Tamm acknowledged. "I've spent a lot of time thinking about where I come from and who my relatives are, so that was really interesting to see."

Currently, the gene donor portal only lists genetic predisposition to two diseases – Type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease, or coronary artery disease. Further information is limited for now in order to avoid stirring up health anxiety and overburdening family doctors.

"In the future, we should consider what kind of information would be reasonable to add in there, what doctors would like to see there," said Estonian Biobank director Lili Milani. "And in the long term, of course we're working on how these results could reach doctors."

According to Milan, the main goal of the newly-launched gene donor portal is to educate people. To that end, it also provides info on how to reduce one's genetic risks with lifestyle changes.

"The donor will see that as much data as we have about them will be pre-entered, but they can also update it," she noted.

"If they have a visualization of a risk, they can try and see in this visualization what would happen if they quit smoking, lose 10 kilograms – how their ten-year risk level drops as a result," the gene bank director explained. "You can't just blame your genes; you have to take care of your own health as well."

Currently only available in Estonian, gene donors can log in to the MinuGeenivaramu portal using ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID authentication.

Click here to read more about the Estonian Biobank project as a whole.

Login page for the online gene donor portal MinuGeenivaramu. Source: portaal.geenidoonor.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

13:23

Festival for World Refugee Day to take place in Tartu this Saturday

12:50

Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

12:09

National conservative party leader: EKRE looking at tough times

12:08

New exhibiton of art created in war opens at University of Tartu Art Museum

11:32

Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

11:27

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

10:58

Arrowhead and other finds reveal site of crusader-era Lihula battle

10:44

Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

10:11

Start of Riigikogu's summer recess put back one day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo