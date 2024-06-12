Showers to continue over next few days, thunderstorms in places

Cloudy mid-June sunset over the Baltic Sea.
Cloudy mid-June sunset over the Baltic Sea. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weather in Estonia for the rest of this week will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers giving way to heavier downpours and thunderstorms at times.

Average temperatures will start to rise at the weekend, however, though night-times will remain chilly, with mean temperatures not even in the double figures.

Tuesday night into the small hours of Wednesday was cloudy with the occasional clearer spells, while thunderstorms and rain were seen in many other places.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy and scattered showers are being seen in the center and northeast. (South)westerly breezes of 2 to 8 meters per second are forecast, with temperatures forecast at between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map, June 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Cloudy conditions will continue in many areas during the course of the day, and many locations will experience showers and thunderstorms, particularly on and near the north coast and also over Saaremaa.

Winds will remain predominantly be from the southwest and west at 3 to 9 meters per second, in gusts up to 13 meters per second.

Mean ambient temperatures will rise to between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Evening weather map, June 12, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, the cloud cover will dissipate somewhat, though occasional showers and even thunderstorms will occur in those places still overcast. The southwesterlies are to remain, with the wind picking up in the vicinity of any storms.

Wednesday evening temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16, 2024. Source: ERR

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see more cloudiness with occasional rain particularly in the morning.

Thursday's average temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius, while Friday will see temperatures drop to around 15 degrees Celsius.

Similar conditions are forecast for the weekend, though temperatures are set to rise slightly. Saturday will see average temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius, while Sunday will be warmer still, at 21 degrees Celsius on average nationwide.

Nighttime temperatures will range in the 7-9 degree bracket, on average.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

Showers to continue over next few days, thunderstorms in places

