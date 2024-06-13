Tallinn Gunpowder Cellar exhibiting Kellertheater props

This summer at the Tallinn Gunpowder Cellar (Tallinna püssirohuait) you can see the props used in Kellertheater's productions.

Since 2019, the theater in the old limestone building has produced 23 thrillers.

The exhibition displays masks, decorations, and props from the artist Britt Urbla Keller's designed productions "Murders in Rue Morgue" (Mõrvad Rue Morgue'il"), "Alchemist in Love" ("Armunud alkeemik"), "Sleuth" ("Mäng"), "The Mystery of Marie Rogét ("Marie Rogèt' mõistatus") and "Schizo" ("Skiso"). The displays and scenery have been created by Sandra Lange and Kerstin Karu.

"It would be sad to only keep these beautiful things in the shadow of the theater's storage," explained the theater leader Vahur Keller who created the idea for the exhibition.

The exhibition shows designs from productions that have already ended their journey, but also those that are still in the repertoire.

"While a beautiful object often appears before the eyes of the audience in a show for only a few brief moments, it can now be calmly looked at and admired at the exhibition," Keller added.

