Defense ministry permanent secretary to resign

The Ministry of Defense's top official Kusti Salm on Wednesday said he will voluntarily step down from the position at the end of the summer. The permanent secretary said Estonia needs to spend an additional €1.6 billion on ammunition.

Salm took over the role in May 2021 and will leave before the five-year term is due to end in 2026. The permanent secretary said he does not know what he will do next but will continue to help national defense with support and advice.

In a statement, Salm said the last three years have been "busy" and said a strong team has developed. He thanked various agencies and the Defense Forces, and added that defense had become a priority under Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) governments.

But he also said more needs to be done.

"Today, Russia is moving faster in developing its war machine than Estonia and its allies can match. I believe that in the near future we will need political decisions with a long-term impact on security, in particular, €1.6 billion in investments to close the critical ammunition gap," Salm said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR he is sorry that Salm has decided to leave.

"He has done an excellent job as permanent secretary, not only in Estonia but internationally. I value and respect his contribution to strengthening national defense very highly. Equally, I respect his choice to move forward. I wish him the best and believe that he will be ready to continue to contribute his expertise to Estonia's national defense in the future," Pevkur said.

Before becoming chancellor, Salm worked as the director of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK). He was awarded Estonia's European of the Year in May and has been the recipient of several state medals, including one from Ukraine.

Head of the Defense Forces General Martin Herem also decided to leave his post before the end of his extended term in 2025. His last day in office is June 30. The general also called for Estonia to increase its defense spending and to invest in €1.5 billion worth of ammunition.

