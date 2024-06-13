Showers to persist, if a little more sporadically, over next few days

While the influence of a low pressure system moving across Scandinavia towards Finland and the vicinity of Estonia is set to diminish from Thursday, the showers seen this week are set to remain, though may become more sporadic.

The weekend is set to be mostly clear, and it will start to get a little warmer heading into the new week.

The long summer vacation starts from today, Thursday, for many schoolchildren and students, so the relatively cool and rainy weather might provide an ideal to time to get a bit of rest and recuperation at home from the recently ended academic year.

The recent showers will have diminished slightly nationwide by Thursday afternoon thanks to a high pressure zone to the south, while Friday's weather is not set to be significantly different – though showers and thunderstorms will still occur in several locations.

Wednesday night saw scattered showers particularly in the west and south, with temperatures as low as 8 degrees, for instance in Tallinn.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, June 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning dawned relatively clear, save for in the west, where scattered showers remain, and to a lesser extent over the islands.

Southwesterlies of 3-8 meters per second in gusts up to 13 meters per second are keeping things relatively fresh on the coasts, while the ambient morning temperature is a fairly uniform 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, June 13, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, however, the cloud will intensify somewhat on the mainland, and it will be the islands' turn to see clear skies. Scattered showers can be expected along the north coast, in the center, and in the west, as far south as Pärnu. The (south)westerlies remain, and temperatures in the southeast will be warmest, at 20 degrees, while Saaremaa will be coolest with 15 degrees predicted.

Evening weather map, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Friday will be mostly cloudy with intermittent rain, and thunder and heavier rain can be experienced in some places.

From Saturday the cloud will thin out again, and showers will be even more scattered over the weekend, only to become more widespread again on the Monday.

On the other hand, average temperatures are set to rise in the coming days – from 15 degrees Friday, to 21 degrees Sunday and Monday. Night time average temperatures will also rise, from just +7 degrees overnight Friday to Saturday, to 15 degrees Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, June 14, to Monday, June 17, 2024. Source: ERR

Dawn was at just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, and sundown a little before 10.40 p.m. though of course it remains relatively light for much of the night at this time of year. The days are now only getting longer to the order of less than a minute per 24 hours, as we near the summer solstice.

