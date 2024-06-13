Draakon Gallery opens Liis Eelmaa's new solo exhibition

Tallinn's Draakon Gallery opens Liis Eelmaa's solo exhibition 'I Create What I See – Abracadabra' ('Loon, mida näen – abrakadabra') on Wednesday (June 13).

Liis Eelmaa (1982) graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts with a bachelor's and a master's in the Department of Liberal Arts.

She works as a freelance artist and incorporates painting, scenography, and has created costumes and environments for movies. Eelma has been the artist for movies such as "The Arbiter" (2013) and "Mother" (2016). I

n 2017 she was given the Sadolini (Akzo Nobel) art prize.

Her exhibition "I Create What I See – Abracadabra" ("Loon, mida näen – abracadabra") is open at Draakon Gallery until July 6.

--

