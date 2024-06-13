Pärnu's Beach Library continues for a second summer

Pärnu's beach library will open for the second year in a row in the summer capital allowing vacationers to grab a book while they relax.

The beach library is located next to the promenade for visitors' convenience. The University of Tartu Pärnu College project aims to broaden people's interest in reading and make people aware that Pärnu is also a university city.

"The books that we have here, we have gotten mostly from donations, and the donations have been from Pärnu College's employees, students, graduates, and also Pärnu people. We try to bring in a wide spectrum of different genres so that everyone will find something enjoyable to read," said Pärnu College's marketing and communication specialist Birgit Tuulemäe.

Pärnu Beach Library Source: ERR

For example, you can borrow Kreutzwald's "Old Estonian Fairytales" ("Eesti rahva ennemuistseid jutte"). The borrowing follows the idea – take it and put it back.

"Actually, we had the experience of last year, and we know that people do not usually return the books. But it is not a very bad thing, some must start enjoying the book that they are reading and then they can take it home with them. Thankfully, we have enough books right now. We stack these shelves on the go and keep an eye out so that you always have something to take," Tuulemäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!