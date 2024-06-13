Pärnu's Beach Library continues for a second summer

News
Pärnu beach.
Pärnu beach. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
News

Pärnu's beach library will open for the second year in a row in the summer capital allowing vacationers to grab a book while they relax.

The beach library is located next to the promenade for visitors' convenience. The University of Tartu Pärnu College project aims to broaden people's interest in reading and make people aware that Pärnu is also a university city.

"The books that we have here, we have gotten mostly from donations, and the donations have been from Pärnu College's employees, students, graduates, and also Pärnu people. We try to bring in a wide spectrum of different genres so that everyone will find something enjoyable to read," said Pärnu College's marketing and communication specialist Birgit Tuulemäe.

Pärnu Beach Library Source: ERR

For example, you can borrow Kreutzwald's "Old Estonian Fairytales" ("Eesti rahva ennemuistseid jutte"). The borrowing follows the idea – take it and put it back.

"Actually, we had the experience of last year, and we know that people do not usually return the books. But it is not a very bad thing, some must start enjoying the book that they are reading and then they can take it home with them. Thankfully, we have enough books right now. We stack these shelves on the go and keep an eye out so that you always have something to take," Tuulemäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Baltic FMs call on G7 to use Russian frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

18:00

Estonian and Latvian artists exhibit new works in Switzerland

17:23

Pärnu's Beach Library continues for a second summer

16:55

2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival focuses on cherishing ones roots

16:39

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

16:32

Reinsalu: PM should have known about Salm's defense spending needs

16:26

EDF head: Government members aware of national defense funding needs

16:23

Draakon Gallery opens Liis Eelmaa's new solo exhibition

16:00

Tartu street art festival Stencibility announces 2024 program and exhibition

15:38

PM: Defense minister has not asked government for €1.6 billion

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

12.06

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

10:31

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

12.06

Riigikogu approves car tax bill

12.06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

12.06

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

12.06

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

12.06

Fines and state fees to rise from 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo