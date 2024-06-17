TalTech graduates' exhibition opens at Design and Architecture Gallery

An exhibition of TalTech architecture graduates' work is on display at Tallinn's Design and Architecture Gallery. The theme focuses on the quality of public space on its users.

The works on display are the students' final projects and they looked at various topics, such as Ukrainian children's education through architecture, people's mental health, and rehabilitation.

The participating artists at the exhibition include Liisbeth Põldre, Anete Samelselg, Gredy Lillipuu, Lenne Grettel Leitmaa, Kevin Väljas, Paulina Parv, and Eleonora Bublikova.

The exhibition is open until June 30.

--

