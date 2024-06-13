Gallery: Jass Kaselaan's solo exhibition 'Isa ja poeg'

Jass Kaselaan's solo exhibition "Father and Son" ('Isa ja poeg') about family relationships is on display at Hobusepea Gallery in Tallinn's Old Town.

The exhibition combines portrait busts and graphic drawings, inspired by the bond between the artist and his son.

"The exhibition "Father and Son" is created of portrait busts and graphic drawings inspired by the friendship my son and I share. For the exhibition, I sculpted the busts of myself. I drew my son. To reflect the mysterious, unfathomably layered inner world of a child, I imagined him as various vessels. The metaphor of a ship helped me express the hopes and fears associated with the child growing," Kaselaan said.

Jass Kaselaan (1981) graduated from Tartu Art College, gained his master's degree at the Estonian Arts Academy in the sculpture and installation department (2008), and a master's in the animation installation department (2022).

He has been awarded the Köler Prize Grand Prix (2014), Kristjan Raud's Award (2014), and Anton Starkopf's stipend (2011). As a sculptor lecturer, he has shown success at the Estonian Arts Academy, as well as the Tartu Art College.

The exhibition is open until July 8.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

