Tallinn's school sports fields, stadiums open to public this summer

Tallinn is opening 38 school stadiums and four sports fields for free public use this summer. Sports equipment boxes, containing items like balls, will be available for borrowing on-site.

The first sports equipment boxes were handed over on June 13. All boxes will be delivered to the open stadiums and sports fields by Jaanipäev (Midsummer Day).

The project aims to bring more young people outdoors. It will also assess whether available sports equipment increases young people's interest in using ball game fields and other outdoor activities.

Between June 13 and August 30, facilities can be used from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Some schools may charge a rental fee for organizing regular training sessions and league games.

Head of Tallinn's Physical Activity Competence Center Alo Lõoke said studies show that only 7–11 percent of Estonian youth aged 10–17 spend time outdoors daily.

"Over the last decade, there has also been a steady increase in depression and anxiety disorders among teenagers. Regular physical activity and time spent away from screens are proven ways to help alleviate and prevent these problems," Lõoke explained.

Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin highlighted that it makes sense to open school stadiums for public use in the summer since they are not used for educational purposes.

Further information about open stadiums and reserved times can be found on the Tallinn Education Department's website.

