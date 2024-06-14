Tallinn's school sports fields, stadiums open to public this summer

News
A football (photo is illustrative).
A football (photo is illustrative). Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

Tallinn is opening 38 school stadiums and four sports fields for free public use this summer. Sports equipment boxes, containing items like balls, will be available for borrowing on-site.

The first sports equipment boxes were handed over on June 13. All boxes will be delivered to the open stadiums and sports fields by Jaanipäev (Midsummer Day).

The project aims to bring more young people outdoors. It will also assess whether available sports equipment increases young people's interest in using ball game fields and other outdoor activities.

Between June 13 and August 30, facilities can be used from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Some schools may charge a rental fee for organizing regular training sessions and league games.

Head of Tallinn's Physical Activity Competence Center Alo Lõoke said studies show that only 7–11 percent of Estonian youth aged 10–17 spend time outdoors daily.

"Over the last decade, there has also been a steady increase in depression and anxiety disorders among teenagers. Regular physical activity and time spent away from screens are proven ways to help alleviate and prevent these problems," Lõoke explained.

Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin highlighted that it makes sense to open school stadiums for public use in the summer since they are not used for educational purposes.

Further information about open stadiums and reserved times can be found on the Tallinn Education Department's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.06

Defense minister: I see no reason to resign

14.06

Tallinn's school sports fields, stadiums open to public this summer

14.06

'Linnahall Forever' exhibition curator: Linnahall is meant to stay

14.06

Gallery: Vaal Gallery opens Jaak Adamson's retrospective exhibition

14.06

FM: G7's decision to use frozen assets' interest an important step forward

14.06

Estonia commemorates 83rd anniversary of June 1941 deportations

14.06

Sven Pertens: Finishing Rail Baltica to bring Estonia a billion in taxes

14.06

Reform Party MP proposes defense minister's resignation

14.06

Minister: If we raise defense spending, we must discuss tax changes

14.06

Riigikogu's number of non-affiliated MPs rises to 17 after EKRE split

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

14.06

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

14.06

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

14.06

Spain sending air defense systems to Estonia

13.06

New alcohol limit introduced for cyclists, light vehicle drivers

13.06

Defense minister: We cannot tear the country apart with new taxes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo