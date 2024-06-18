Gallery: BFM announces best student films

On Friday, the Baltic Film, Media and Arts Institution held its 11th Film Festival Best of BFM (BOB) gala where this year's students' film awards were chosen.

In total, 18 awards were handed out, which included documentaries, short, features, and dance movies, as well as cross-media projects, advertisements, and music videos.

Member of the jury Elari Lend emphasized that this year's students' work level was very high and they wanted to hand maximum points to nearly everyone.

Alexandra Pärn's movie "Jõululaupäev" took home the most prizes from the Best of BFM Awards gala, including five different category wins. Franz Malmsten's movie "Sulavõim" was nominated in seven categories and received two awards.

"Jõululaupäev" won best screenplay, cinematographer, film composer, editing, and director category. "This recognition is a great end to our four years at this film school. We put our whole soul into this movie, specifically the emotional and interpersonal relationships, it all has an effect and influence on others," Pärn said.

"Sulavõim" by Timo Kiirend won the Best Sound Composer award. The movie's director Franz Malmsten congratulated his winning sound director. "One movie sometimes has 150 rows of sound, but I, as a director, do not grasp all these technical opportunities. It is an entirely mystical and unrealistic world."

Tõnis Niinemets won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the movie "Sulavõim". The jury described his role: "The actor has made no compromises as a supporting actor in the short movie, and his role is playful, joker-like, captivating, and finely detailed down to a micro-level."

The event organizer Toomas Sääs received an award for his invaluable contribution to the students. "BOB is very special and for that reason, the festival serves as primary external feedback on the students' work."

The 2024 Year Best of BFM Award Winners

Best Screenplay

Johanna Viskar – "Jõululaupäev"

Best Production Design

Kätleen Noormägi – "Viivis"

Best Cinematography

Markus Muide – "Jõululaupäev"

Best Original Score

Luisa Susanna Kütson – "Jõululaupäev"

Best Editing

Kadri Ligi – "Jõululaupäev"

Best Sound Composer

Timo Kiirend – "Sulavõim"

Creativity Bomb

"Junnu ja vanapeer" (producer Uku Pärtel Rand, director Rauno Laikjõe)

Best Choreography Film

"Still Awake" (cinematographer Paula Moreno, choreographers Piia Marie Leesme, Maarja Tosin & Eliis Nigola)

Best Director

Alexandra Pärn – "Jõululaupäev"

Best Documentary

"Nagu oleks suvi, aga tegelikult on suva" (producer and director Baran İsmail Ulaş)

Best Actor

Elina Reinold – "Viivis"

Best Supporting Actor

Tõnis Niinemets – "Sulavõim"

Best TV Show Format

"Seiklus Ümbrikus: Lõuna-Itaalia" (producer Sander Kamenik, director Mark Överus)

Best TV Series Pilot

"Röövitud rööv" (producer Karmen Mai Karus, director Mark Överus)

Best Journalistic Story

"The Insider" (producer Annina Juuso, director Nikola Virbale)

Best Music Video

Oskars Vito - ,,Sober Party" (producer Hendra Raud, director Adrian Siry)

Best Advertisement

"Skydiving Baby" (producer Hendra Raud, director Kenny Sälik)

Best Short Film

"Sad Inheritance" (producers and directors Sergei Batrak, Aranya Sen)

Lifetime Achievement Award for Invaluable Contribution to Students

Toomas Sääs

