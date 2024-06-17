Tallinn's Culture Night Festival set for August 30

News
Culture Night 2023
Culture Night 2023 Source: Johan Hallimäe / Kultuuriöö
News

A "classical rave", documentary photo festival, and literature evening are some of the 11 Culture Night Festival events Tallinn is supporting this year with €20,000.

The purpose of the event is to showcase Tallinn's new and cultivating artists and ventures and introduce exciting places in the city.

In total, 27 applications were made at 11 received funding.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said this year's submissions searched for bold and "out-of-the-box" projects.

"Tallinn is a diverse city in every sense, with many creative people at work. This year's Culture Night festival aims to bring to the forefront what usually happens on the periphery. The number of exciting and intriguing ideas submitted confirms the richness of our cultural landscape, and the festival program will undoubtedly be very exciting. Mark August 30 in your calendars," he said.

The funded projects include:

"Culture Night at Põhjala" (Mtü Põhjala tehas) – includes a literature evening, a theater performance, new craft workshops, and a performance workshop.

"Baltic Way 35" (MTÜ Okapi) – part of the documentary photo festival "On the Edge Fest".

"Classical Rave in the Estonia Concert Hall" (Sihtasutus Eesti Kontsert) – classical instrumentalists, such as Sander Mölder and Sten Heinoja, will blend genres in a rave.

"Organizing the Transgressive Culture Night 'Konsum' at the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia " (MTÜ Teine Osapool) – a cultural event that strives to blend diverse interests in parties, concerts, and (performing) arts. 

"Estonian Museum of Architecture's installation pavilion performance at Culture Night 2024" (Estonian Museum of Architecture) – occurs as a short festival-like installation performance program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Animal Behavior Expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17:55

Gallery: Telliskivi Creative City Gallery opens two new exhibitions

17:27

Tallinn's Culture Night Festival set for August 30

17:12

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

15:49

Converted factory in Hiiumaa increasingly popular as cultural venue

15:23

Estonian swimmers Gold and Zaitsev through to Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

15:12

Investor: Difficult for large investors to exit Tallink through stock exchange

14:55

Jaak Valge: On the future of national conservatism

14:49

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

14:37

Several Reform Party members see Kristen Michal as chairman material

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

16.06

Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

08:12

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

16.06

Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

08:58

Defense minister: Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm has lost trust

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo