Tallinn's Culture Night Festival set for August 30

A "classical rave", documentary photo festival, and literature evening are some of the 11 Culture Night Festival events Tallinn is supporting this year with €20,000.

The purpose of the event is to showcase Tallinn's new and cultivating artists and ventures and introduce exciting places in the city.

In total, 27 applications were made at 11 received funding.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said this year's submissions searched for bold and "out-of-the-box" projects.

"Tallinn is a diverse city in every sense, with many creative people at work. This year's Culture Night festival aims to bring to the forefront what usually happens on the periphery. The number of exciting and intriguing ideas submitted confirms the richness of our cultural landscape, and the festival program will undoubtedly be very exciting. Mark August 30 in your calendars," he said.

The funded projects include:

"Culture Night at Põhjala" (Mtü Põhjala tehas) – includes a literature evening, a theater performance, new craft workshops, and a performance workshop.

"Baltic Way 35" (MTÜ Okapi) – part of the documentary photo festival "On the Edge Fest".

"Classical Rave in the Estonia Concert Hall" (Sihtasutus Eesti Kontsert) – classical instrumentalists, such as Sander Mölder and Sten Heinoja, will blend genres in a rave.

"Organizing the Transgressive Culture Night 'Konsum' at the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia " (MTÜ Teine Osapool) – a cultural event that strives to blend diverse interests in parties, concerts, and (performing) arts.

"Estonian Museum of Architecture's installation pavilion performance at Culture Night 2024" (Estonian Museum of Architecture) – occurs as a short festival-like installation performance program.

