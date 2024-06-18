Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn next month

News
The Tall Ships Races in 2021.
The Tall Ships Races in 2021. Source: Albert Truuväärt
News

The world's largest sailing training regatta will take place in Tallinn next month at Lennusadam, the Old City Harbor, and Noblessner

Between July 11-14, visitors can see more than 60 large sailing ships from 16 countries and enjoy performances by Estonia's top artists.

The farthest ship will come from Ecuador (Guayas) and the oldest will be the Danish ketch, Jens Krogh.

"Our maritime days have significantly contributed to Tallinn's image as a maritime city, and each year we strive to bring big ships and maritime activities to our harbors. This year, thanks to the arrival of Tall Ship Races, we will achieve just that," said Tallinn's Deputy Mayor, Kaarel Oja.

More than 30 free concerts will take place in the harbors. Performing artists include Daniel Levi, Alika, Liis Lemsalu's Band, Terminaator, Vennaskond, Elina Nechayeva, and many more to count. The program will feature musical experiences created for the Tall Ships Races Tallinn, 2024.

The children can see performances by Lolala and Band, Lotte, and Roos. They can watch KVARk science theater performances, and participate in educational games, bouncy castles, traditional Premia children's runs, and mini-orienteering.

Tickets are available on Piletilevi and on-site.

A sea taxi will operate between the Old City Harbour cruise area and Lennusadam. On Saturday, the sea taxi will travel to Pirita Harbor where Puuluup will perform at the Muhu Väin Regatta.

More information about the Tall Ships Races Tallinn 2024 program can be found HERE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18.06

Tallinn Zoo's tiger to undergo surgery on Thursday

18.06

Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn next month

18.06

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

18.06

Estonian teacher influencers: We want to promote teaching as a profession

18.06

Justice chancellor: PPA cannot issue digital IDs only at Selver stores

18.06

Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

18.06

Kristina Kallas to run for Eesti 200 party chair role

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

18.06

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo