Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

Matt Unt's "Via regia. Elu võimalikkusest kosmoses" presentation. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The museum dedicated to writer Mati Unt in Kadriorg will develop a permanent exhibition in the autumn. The temporary exhibition will be on display until September 14.

"Last year, we received confirmation that the Mati Unt Museum, which has operated so far as a temporary museum, can look into the future with a relaxed heart, and continue to operate as a permanent museum," said the Tallinn Literary Center director Maarja Vaino.

"It also meant that we could finally start planning a permanent exhibition for the museum. And now we can say that the new look of the Unt Museum is ready as a preliminary project."

In the permanent exhibition, an attempt has been made to find a balance between Unt's playful and dark creations, the voluminous material related to Unt and his era, and the museum's small spaces.

"Our goal is that the person who comes to the Mati Unt museum gets a meaningful insight into the writer as well as an immediate and special experience of the space," Vaino said.

Mati Unt (1944-2005) was an Estonian writer, essayist and theater director.

The museum is located in Tallinn at L. Koidula 17. The museum was opened in 2019.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

