Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

Aggressive gulls create problems every summer as the birds tend to get overprotective around their nests and chicks. Estonian avian ecologist Marko Mägi told "Vikerhommik" why educating yourself and reducing the likelihood of an attack is important.

"I can say it is an annual occurrence that occurs shortly before Midsummer [Jaanipäev] and ends by the beginning of July. Just as snow falls every year, so do gulls come to our cities, nest, and create annoyances among the population," Mägi said.

Gulls tend to view pets as dangerous. "My recommendation in the areas where gulls nest, whether it be the seaside or the city, is that if you have a dog or a cat, keep them on a leash and do not let them walk around on their own because it definitely irritates the gulls. A human is a big object in the eyes of a gull, and they are probably not as likely to risk their lives as with a cat or a dog," the ornithologist explained.

To prevent gulls from nesting and terrorizing your garden, Mägi recommends checking in early spring whether nesting materials have been arranged on your roof. "The most important thing to know when dealing with bird problems is that prevention is always cheaper than dealing with the problems and the aftermath. This is likely to be a relatively small amount of time and effort compared to what needs to be endured during the raising of chicks, whether it be noise, attacks, or polluting cars with excrement."

When dealing with birds, it is extremely important to increase your own knowledge. "What the birds are doing in the city, what is their role in the ecosystem, and do we necessarily have to fight with them, to exclude them? Perhaps it is easier to accept them, educate yourself a little, and learn why they are here. Therefore, the expenses will definitely be much lower," he said.

Mägi told the show that cities have become attractive nesting places for birds. "A lot of gulls have relocated to the city because in the natural habitat, they no longer have suitable nesting places, or the city is simply too attractive. It is intertwined historically with the city's waste management; the abundance of food brings them into the city."

He pointed out that although the number of seagulls in the city may be high, it does not mean they are thriving as a species. "For example, the silver gull, who is most likely to start problems in the city, their population is actually dropping in Estonia because sea birds tend to do poorly at the moment."

The ecologist also had a recommendation to stop gull attacks: "Put on a pompom hat."

Mägi advises worried parents to educate their children. "Tell them what those seagulls are doing there, I certainly do not recommend suggesting negative emotions, saying that those seagulls are ugly and bad birds. I would suggest a gentler approach and say that these gulls are here because maybe they are being fed somewhere, maybe there is an avid bird feeder in the housing association who has attracted them with his activities."

