Watch: 2024 Tartu Song Festival live on ERR this Saturday

This Saturday (June 22), more than 10,000 singers and musicians are set to perform at the 2024 Tartu Song Festival "Õnn ja rõõm" ("Happiness and Joy"). The concert can be seen live on ERR's Jupiter service from 6 p.m.

The performance at Tartu Song Festival Grounds on Saturday will be the culmination of the week-long Song and Dance Festival that began last Sunday.

The theme of the 2024 Tartu Song Festival is "happiness and joy." During the performance, questions related to that topic will be explored through music, including "Where can happiness be found?" "Can joy have more than one face?" and "Why is it important to talk about happiness and joy at all?"

At every stage of life, people feel these emotions a little differently, and often forget to notice them. Whether it's dancing, singing or playing an instrument, the magic of it all lies in the shared process of creation – whether that is in rehearsals, on the Song Festival Grounds and underneath the famous arch.

The Tartu Song Festival aims to remind Estonians of how lucky they are to be able to come together and sing their hearts out for themselves, their loved ones and their country.

Last week, the Song Festival's artistic director Küllike Joosing told ERR that Saturday evening's performance will include a combination traditional and more recent compositions. Among the new pieces set to feature are a work written for boys' choirs by Arno Tamme, Rasmus Puuri's Song Festival theme song and Trad.Attack!'s "Tehke ruumi!"

The 2024 Tartu Song Festival "Õnn ja rõõm" can be seen live on ERR's Jupiter service from 6 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday June 22 here.

