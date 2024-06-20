Tartu's Car Free Avenue offers international culture program this year

This summer from July 6 to August 12, Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee will transform into a vibrant pedestrian-only space for the fifth year in a row. There will be a culture program full of events, an outdoor cinema, and family events.

Kati Tihkan, the Car-Free Avenue culture program leader, said, "Car-Free Avenue is happening already for the fifth year in a row, and as usual, we have tried to create a possible diverse program. As a nod to the previous years, we have brought back a few infamous events, but at the European Capital City title year, we wish to offer something fresh and exquisite. This year, we are very excited to present foreign artists who will bring into our program a national dimension."

The event will begin on July 6 by the Emajõgi with a joint concert where the legendary band Mahavok will perform. In the evening, you can enjoy a night cinema by Emajõgi and an Aren disco by the former Naiiv. Many foreign artists will participate in the program, including Carnival Youth, The Unused Word, and the jazz-music collective Luv Andrea Hauge. But Estonian artists also make their performance, alongside Anett and Fredi, Horoskoop, and rapper nublu with his new album repertoire "r2imerahvas".

Dance evenings will take place on Fridays with Latin rhythms and on Saturdays, South Estonian municipalities will introduce their culture to visitors. Sundays start with yoga mornings, and the Elektriteatr's open-air cinema can be enjoyed during the evenings.

The International Youth Day and the Tartu Food and Wine Festival afterparty bring the program to a close in August.

Car Free Avenue is part of the European Culture Capital Tartu 2024 main program. The full program can be found HERE.

Information about the Emajõgi Festival can be found HERE.

