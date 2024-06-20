Loomingu Raamatukogu publishes poems by first poet to write in Estonian

News
Reiner Brockmann
Reiner Brockmann "Seal tähevõlvi all" Source: Loomingu Raamatukogu
News

Culture journal Looming Raamatukogu has published a selection of poems "Seal tähevõlvi all" by Reiner Brockmann who wrote the first known poems in Estonian.

Brockmann (1609-1647) who moved from Germany to Tallinn, was the first person to write poems in Estonian. "Carmen Alexandrinum Esthonicum…" written in 1637 it is the oldest known Estonian piece of fiction.

Brockmann studied at Hamburg Gymnasium, then in October of 1623, he enrolled in Rostock University. From 1634-1634, he was a professor of Greek language at Tallinn Gymnasium, then a pastor at St. Catherine Church from 1639-1647 in Kadrina.

Wimberg has compiled a selection from the entire Brockmann's oeuvre in his first anthology, starting from the first known poem to the last. He has also translated them from all languages that Brockmann wrote in – German, Latin, and Greek – and poetically translated the poems from Brockmann's old-fashioned Estonian into a more contemporary style of the Estonian language.

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

