Gallery: History Museum and Theater and Music Museum hold joint birthday

On Wednesday evening, a joint celebration was held for the Estonian History Museum and Estonian Theater and Music Museum which marked their 160th and 100th birthdays, respectively.

Piip ja Tuut and Ivo Linna performed while the Ministry of Culture's Heidy Purga, Henessi Schmidt, and Dave Storm spun the disks at the event held at Maarjamäe Castle.

