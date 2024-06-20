Water mains construction to start next week on Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav

The water and sewer line construction will begin on Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav, from Tuesday, June 25 until August. Changes are expected for public transport routes and traffic restrictions.

On June 25, both directions of vehicle traffic will be closed on Suur-Ameerika Street between Toom-Kuninga and Õllepruuli Streets. Toom-Kuninga intersection will be closed to vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

That same morning until evening, bus 47 will follow an alternate route. In the direction of the Tallinn Bus Station (Bussijaam), bus 47 will follow the route: Endla Street, Tõnismägi Street, Pärnu maantee, Liivalaia Street. In the direction of Väike-Õismäe, the bus route will follow: Liivalaia Street, Pärnu maantee, Tõnismägi Street, Kaarli puiestee, Toompuiestee, Endla Street.

A one-way vehicle traffic towards Kristiine will be opened on Suur-Ameerika Street, commencing July 14. Partial traffic will be restored at the Toom-Kuninga intersection. Pedestrians will receive access on both sidewalks on Suur-Ameerika Street.

Throughout the construction period, access to Õllepruuli Street from Pärnu manatee will be maintained.

The work will be completed by August 25 and is being carried out by Watercom OÜ.

Detailed schedules, routes, and stops can be found at https://transport.tallinn.ee/.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!