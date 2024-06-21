Gallery: Taavi Teevet wins Leo Lapin Medal Prize

On Monday, the Estonian Academy of Arts Commission awarded metal artist Taavi Teevet the Leo Lapin Medal prize.

Teevet's winning design named of "Golden Lapin" ("Kuldne Lapin") focused on Leonhard Lapin's 1982 piece "Self-portrait as Venus" ("Autoportree Veenusena").

The winning design will now be developed and handed over to the Estonian Academy of Arts on November 8, its 110th anniversary. The work will then be stored in the archive.

Leo Lapin was an eminent and influential architect, artist, writer and lecturer.

