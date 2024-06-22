Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

News
An RMK hiking trail.
An RMK hiking trail. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

Summer has finally arrived, and hiking enthusiast Karolin Nummert shared her recommendations on "Terevisioon" on Friday.

Käsmu Kiigerada

Nummert recommends going to the Käsmu Kiigerada. "There are basically three places where you can swim: two lagoons and even a river," she said, explaining where the trail got its name from several swings on the route.

Käsmu is one of Nummert's favorite places in the summer. "It's such a nice sea captains' village by the sea, you can also go swimming if you want. It's very nice and peaceful."

Riisa Study Trail

Secondly, Nuumert recommends visiting the Riisa Hiking Trail in Soomaa. She especially enjoys swimming there. "Basically, it has three places where you can swim: two ponds, and you can even swim in the river," she said. A wide boardwalk leads to the first pond that allows access with a baby stroller or wheelchair.

"You can do a five-kilometre loop, but you can also do a smaller loop and come back to the first pond. Everyone can tailor the trail to suit them." she stressed.

Väike Väerada

Nuumert's third choice was the Väike Väerada near Elva in south Estonia. The trail is suitable for sports enthusiasts, and art enthusiasts as the trail is filled with wood sculptures created by Estonian artists inspired by Estonian fairytales.

"Additionally, there are two lakes where you can swim, a very nice picnic area, and the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center is very near," she told "Terevisioon".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:45

Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

08:00

Wooden sailing vessel under Estonian flag ready for Tall Ships Races

21.06

Hikers find WW2 bomb while pitching tent in Ida-Viru County

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

21.06

Top court: Former UT Dean Raul Eamets violated procedural restrictions

21.06

State wants to make telecoms pay for technical regulatory services

21.06

Tallinn ring road's Jüri roundabout partially closed for two months

21.06

Vahur Karus becomes EDF Joint Headquarters commander

21.06

Estonian women's épée team out to France in Euro Championship quarters

21.06

Supreme Court: PPA's indirect vaccination requirement was proportionate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.06

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

21.06

PPA to close Estonia's Narva border for two days

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France

21.06

Estonia's Indrek Saar heading into Council of Europe secretary election as favorite

13.02

Former Estonian ambassador to Moscow: Russia now in war of national liberation against the West

23.06

Myths and traditions: How does Estonia celebrate Midsummer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo