Summer hiking recommendations: Käsmu, Riisa, and Väike Väerada

Käsmu Kiigerada

Nummert recommends going to the Käsmu Kiigerada. "There are basically three places where you can swim: two lagoons and even a river," she said, explaining where the trail got its name from several swings on the route.

Käsmu is one of Nummert's favorite places in the summer. "It's such a nice sea captains' village by the sea, you can also go swimming if you want. It's very nice and peaceful."

Riisa Study Trail

Secondly, Nuumert recommends visiting the Riisa Hiking Trail in Soomaa. She especially enjoys swimming there. "Basically, it has three places where you can swim: two ponds, and you can even swim in the river," she said. A wide boardwalk leads to the first pond that allows access with a baby stroller or wheelchair.

"You can do a five-kilometre loop, but you can also do a smaller loop and come back to the first pond. Everyone can tailor the trail to suit them." she stressed.

Väike Väerada

Nuumert's third choice was the Väike Väerada near Elva in south Estonia. The trail is suitable for sports enthusiasts, and art enthusiasts as the trail is filled with wood sculptures created by Estonian artists inspired by Estonian fairytales.

"Additionally, there are two lakes where you can swim, a very nice picnic area, and the Tartu County Recreational Sports Center is very near," she told "Terevisioon".



