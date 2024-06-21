Tallinn ring road's Jüri roundabout partially closed for two months

On June 25, a two-month-long renovation will begin on one of the busiest road sections in Estonia, at the Jüri junction of the Tallinn ring road. Disruptions will occur until August 25.

During this period, new asphalt will be laid, road markings reapplied and traffic control devices will be replaced. Work will also take place on the roundabout's connecting roads.

The asphalting occurs overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. During this time the traffic flow will be regulated but big delays are not expected.

The Transport Administration requests road users to use other routes if possible.

More detailed information about traffic management changes can be found on the Tark Tee website.

The total cost of the works is estimated at €978,000, plus VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!