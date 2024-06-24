Gallery: Estonian Open Air Museum celebrates Midsummer

Midsummer's Eve was celebrated with a bonfire, dancing, and singing at the Estonian Open Air Museum in Tallinn on Sunday night (June 23).

This year events were organized around the theme "Season of love."

"Midsummer is the time for love. Love is a deep and powerful feeling one can have for mother and father, child and spouse, home, and homeland. You can love the sea and the forest, hard work and fine arts," the organizers said.

Visitors could learn what people have held dear throughout history, sing love songs, look for heralds of love in nature, and dance around the bonfire with their loved ones.

The evening started with a procession to light the Midsummer bonfires and there were performances by Untsakad, Lõõtspillipoisid, Leigarid and others.

