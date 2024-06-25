Estonian jewelers open joint exhibition in Portugal

Fifteen Estonian artists will open a joint exhibition titled 'Radical Softness' ('Radikaalne pehmus') at the Lisbon Contemporary Jewelry Biennial on Wednesday. The jewelry and exhibition design conceptualize a world where artists explore how to soften prevailing cultural clichés.

The exhibition "Radical Softness," showcased at the Igreja da Madalena church, features: Darja Popolitova, Ketli Tiitsar, Erle Nemvalts, Eve Margus, Hansel Tai, Julia Maria Künnap, Kristi Paap, Kristiina Laurits, Maarja Niinemägi, Maria Valdma Härm, Nils Hint, Piret Hirv, Taavi Teevet, Tanel Veenre, and Villu Plink.

"Estonian jewelry has become a mark of quality in the jewelry world, a meaningful and sensitive statement in the fast lane of superficial ideas. 'Radical Softness' brings together artists with the backbone and suggestiveness to address significant themes that touch on the fundamental principles of being. In an era of cultural and identity wars, a thoughtful pause holds increasing weight. Fifteen jewellery artists make an existential statement through their material, inviting us to pause and seek answers — and the resilience to remain true to oneself — more from within than without," said curator Tanel Veenre.

In 2024, the Lisbon Jewelry Biennial focuses on politics and power.

The exhibition is open until July 1.

