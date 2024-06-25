A-Gallery opens Eliza Hiiop's solo exhibition 'Sensory Spaces'

On June 21, jewelry artist Eliza Hiiop opened her solo exhibition "Sensory Spaces" ("Tunnetuslikud ruumid") at the A-Gallery SEIF, where the artist explores the relationship between external and internal spaces.

"The jewelry series depicts real places and objects that have acquired symbolic significance for the artist over time. Familiar architectural elements are presented in altered sizes, and through the harmony of their repetitions and overlaps, new miniature worlds have emerged," exhibition organizers said.

"The exhibition gathers location-based memories into a tangible form, creating a time capsule that can be revisited now at any chosen moment. The jewelry pieces took the form of brooches, allowing the cherished places to be carried with oneself. A piece of jewelry worn close to the heart is like a bridge that maintains a strong connection between the inner and outer worlds. The dominant material used is porcelain, accompanied by ebony, silver, bone, coral, and cotton paper."

Elize Hiiop (1977) is an Estonian jewelry artist and designer who graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts with a degree in jewelry and blacksmithing in 2005. She has participated in numerous exhibitions in Europe, China, Mexico, and the United States, and her works are in various private collections. Hiiop is dedicated to exploring the possibilities of porcelain as a material, focusing on 3D printing with organic additives in recent years. She has previously handled sensory places topics in several solo and group exhibitions.

The exhibition at the A-Gallery SEIF is open until August 3.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

