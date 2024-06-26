Gallery: QBA's travel exhibition on display at Tallinn's Valge Kuup

Martin "QBA" Kaares' exhibition of travel paintings "Taking the Easel"('Minnes molbertiga') is open at the pop-up studio gallery Valge Kuup in the Põhjala Factory in Tallinn.

Kaares' exhibition is on display in both Tallinn and London; the artist opened the first half in the spring in the Parisian cafe Les Filles on the edge of Hyde Park in London.

The exhibition displays the artist's latest work from his last trip to Mexico City as well as older paintings created in Jamaica, Italy, California, and France. The artist says this is a picture of the world created by one creator – where there are both walkers and onlookers.

Martin Kaares, with his alias QBA, is an Estonian artist who works and resides in Tallinn. Over the last 15 years, he has had 18 personal exhibitions and taken part in more than 25 local and abroad group exhibitions.

