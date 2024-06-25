Erki Meister explores human nature in new Haapsalu exhibition

Erki Meister's exhibition in Haapsalu.
Source: ERR
Artist and composer, Erki Meister, opened his 13th solo exhibition at the Haapsalu Art School garden gallery, where through painting and photography, he reflects on the charm and pain of being human.

The exhibition title "Beautiful and Frightening Human" ("Ilus ja hirmus on inimene") originates from Friedebert Tuglas' quote. The exhibition focuses on the contradictory nature of humanity, the unbearable charm and pain of being human.

"It is the current period when we see, paraphrasing Sõpruse Puiesteed, "My mother told me that humans can be beautiful and good", but they might not be as beautiful and good right now. The world is very contradictory," Meister said.

The photography and painting are in contrast with each other at the exhibition. The first is strongly black and white and aesthetically simplistic, while the other is color-splattering and vibrant. Meister said that to him photography died when the phone became a camera and when a tremendous photography mania emerged in society. He chose to reproduce his photos that were taken 15 years ago and include them in the exhibition.  

"It is a sort of nostalgia, a look back at the golden times of photography when black and white photography existed, the light and shadow played, and there were big formats," Meister told ERR.

The death of photo art was symbolically portrayed to the public during the exhibition's opening performance.

The exhibition is open at the Haapsalu Art School garden gallery until July 7.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Lotta Raidna

