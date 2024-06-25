Saar through to second round of Council of Europe leadership vote

Indrek Saar on a recent installment of
Indrek Saar on a recent installment of "Esimene stuudio". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's candidate for the next secretary general of the Council of Europe Indrek Saar made it through to the second round of voting on Tuesday (June 25).

Saar won 78 votes, Switzerland's Alain Berset 92 and Belgium's Didier Reynders (Renew) 70. To win in the first round a candidate needed 121 votes.

Now, all three candidates will progress to the second round, and the candidate with the most votes wins. The second round of voting begins on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The council has 306 delegates with the right to vote, but only 241 voters were present on Tuesday. One of them did not vote.

The new term of office begins on September 18 and lasts for five years.

Sources told ERR last week Saar is the favorite.

Established in 1949 and currently uniting 46 countries, the Council of Europe is an international organization that aims to promote democracy and protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe. It is based in Strasbourg, France.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

