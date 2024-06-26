Mingo Rajandi's concert opens Triigi Filharmoonia's ninth season

Triigi Filharmoonia opens its ninth season with Mingo Rajandi's concert in Saaremaa, near Triigi port.

Triigi Filharmoonia is an experimental theater and music stage that opens for the summer months on the island of Saaremaa.

According to the organizers Hannaliisa Uusmaa and Teele Vares the ninth season brings together old and new favorites. Performances take place throughout July.

This year the design concept has been created by artist Kristi Kongi and graphic design by Karl-Robert Kagge. 

"Each year, the Triigi Philharmonic season has been shaped by an inspiring Estonian female artist. Although Kongi is terribly busy, as a fan of Triigi she agreed and the result was a great success," said Uusma.

Artist Björn Koop's work will be displayed from June 27-August 11. A cloud has been created from abstract drawings of the urban environment and architecture created in 2020-2024.

Triigi Filharmoonia ninth season program:

  • July 4 at 7 p.m., the Triigi Filharmoonia opening concert: from the music programs by double bassist and composer Mingo Rajandi "Elajannad" and "Werewolves". Performers include Mingo Rajandi, Erki Pärnoja, Meelis Vind, Tobias Tammearu, Johannes Kiik, Villu Vihermäe, and Ahto Abner.
  • July 12 at 10 p.m, the electronic indie-soul duo Hunt as in Hannaliisa Uusma (vocals) and Brigitta Davidjantsi (electronics, canon). The concert's video installation is by artist Kristin Pärn.
  • July 18 at 6 p.m., the Jazz Estonia's special program: Raimond Mägi's new work will have its premiere "Purpurpunase liblika lend", performed by See Pole See Trio (Anett Tamm – vocal, Kristjan Robert Rebane – bass and accordion, Tobias Tammearu – saxophone and electronics).
  • July 27 at 8 p.m., the performance includes old and new songs.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

