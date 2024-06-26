Estonia's music festival Unda to host two-day party in top Berlin club

News
Club Ohm in Berlin
Club Ohm in Berlin Source: Pau Luna
News

Tartu's Unda Music Festival will host a two-day party in Berlin this weekend (June 28-29).

Ahead of the unda Festival in Tartu this September, the organizers teamed up with Berlin's local event series undercloud and Fandango for a weekend at OHM.

Estonian electronic music artists and DJs will perform, including, Nikolajev, Jaan Pavliuk, Noa, Micaxsan, Dharma Doom, Tanel Mütt, and Klmn.

Owned by Tresor, OHM is known for experimenting with different styles and hosting niche parties with a solid concept and identity. Tresor will also curate one of the stages of the festival in September.

"The cooperation between the clubs of the two countries is the result of long-standing work and is an important opportunity to introduce our local artists to the world and give them international recognition, which is also crucial for the vitality of local club culture. Our aim is to create a platform for similar collaborations in the future. We are expecting guests from all over the world at Unda, so this showcase will show how cool things are being done in Estonia and how talented we have artists," said Unda Festival's lead organizer and the club Hall co-founder Elena Natale.

Unda Festival takes place from September 19-22 in Tartu at the National Museum of Estonia. The festival program offers global and local DJs and live artists, thematic talks on club culture, workshops, and audiovisual experiences, and a curated stage by the Berlin club in collaboration with Tresor. In addition, the ERM's grand exhibition "Who Claims the Night?" ("Kellele kuulub öö?") shows the nightlife of the city.

The new festival performers and speakers include author Irvine Welsh, DJ Marcelle, Dimitri Hegemann, Emma Warren, Call Super, Elijah, Object Blue, Yewande Adeniran, Daura, DJ Shore Road, Akimat, and others.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:32

Interior ministry wants to grant police right to proactively ban protests

18:39

Audit Office: Estonia risks EC proceedings, fines for waste recycling failure

18:08

Vehicles queuing for several days at South Estonian border crossings

18:03

Aspen forest vs aspen plantation on former farmland have distinct fungi varieties

17:25

Harri Tiido: Of orientalism in the West

17:25

Estonia's music festival Unda to host two-day party in top Berlin club

16:57

Former President Arnold Rüütel leaves EKRE

16:55

Mingo Rajandi's concert opens Triigi Filharmoonia's ninth season

16:02

Swiss expert: Saar had no chance against heavyweight Alain Berset

16:00

Watch again: PM Kallas and her counterpart Luc Frieden's joint press conference in Luxembourg

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

25.06

Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote Updated

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Card payments soon possible without internet access

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

07:44

Party ratings: Isamaa gains while EKRE loses supporters

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo