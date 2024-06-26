Estonia's music festival Unda to host two-day party in top Berlin club

Ahead of the unda Festival in Tartu this September, the organizers teamed up with Berlin's local event series undercloud and Fandango for a weekend at OHM.

Estonian electronic music artists and DJs will perform, including, Nikolajev, Jaan Pavliuk, Noa, Micaxsan, Dharma Doom, Tanel Mütt, and Klmn.

Owned by Tresor, OHM is known for experimenting with different styles and hosting niche parties with a solid concept and identity. Tresor will also curate one of the stages of the festival in September.

"The cooperation between the clubs of the two countries is the result of long-standing work and is an important opportunity to introduce our local artists to the world and give them international recognition, which is also crucial for the vitality of local club culture. Our aim is to create a platform for similar collaborations in the future. We are expecting guests from all over the world at Unda, so this showcase will show how cool things are being done in Estonia and how talented we have artists," said Unda Festival's lead organizer and the club Hall co-founder Elena Natale.

Unda Festival takes place from September 19-22 in Tartu at the National Museum of Estonia. The festival program offers global and local DJs and live artists, thematic talks on club culture, workshops, and audiovisual experiences, and a curated stage by the Berlin club in collaboration with Tresor. In addition, the ERM's grand exhibition "Who Claims the Night?" ("Kellele kuulub öö?") shows the nightlife of the city.

The new festival performers and speakers include author Irvine Welsh, DJ Marcelle, Dimitri Hegemann, Emma Warren, Call Super, Elijah, Object Blue, Yewande Adeniran, Daura, DJ Shore Road, Akimat, and others.

