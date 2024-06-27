Ellerhein and Andres Mustonen to perform at Rapla Church Music Festival

The 32nd Rapla Church Music Festival will take place in Rapla County churches from June 30 to July 14.

At 7 p.m. on June 30, the Rapla Maarja-Magdaleena Church's Girls' Choir Ellerhein, alongside the choir Duo ObSolute will perform. The schedule will include pieces by composers, such as Kreek, Kõrvits, Uusberg, Debussy, and Mäntyjärvi. The Rapla County Young Musician 2024 winners will be announced during the opening concert.

"Again, it is a chance to present to the Rapla County public and guests one of Estonia's oldest festivals, including excellent ensembles and performers," said festival artistic director Pille Lill. She added that the churches are waiting for visitors, and the musicians are ready to offer musical experiences on ten summer evenings.

For two weeks, the public will be able to hear chamber, choral, and orchestral music. The artists include Andres Mustonen, Hans Christian Aavik, Virgo Veldi, Jaan Ots, Karmen Puis, and others.

The Rapla International Summer Academy for opera singers, taking place for the tenth time, will happen from July 9-14, led by the tenor Fabio Armiliato from Italy. The festival's artistic director is Pille Lill.

