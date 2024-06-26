Watch again: PM Kallas and her counterpart Luc Frieden's joint press conference in Luxembourg

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is on a visit to Luxembourg today, where she met with her counterpart Luc Frieden, Grand Duke Henri, President of the Court of Justice of the European Union Koen Lenaerts, and judges from Estonia.

"Luxembourg is home to Estonia's first data embassy, and we are keen to develop our joint digital initiatives even further," Kallas said via a press release. "The duchy is also a special place for Estonians, as it has a very active Estonian community. Today we will discuss the important meetings that lie ahead of us in the EU and NATO, plus European security, long-term support for Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East," the head of government said.

Kallas and Frieden held a joint press conference on June 26 which could be viewed via the link below.

After Luxembourg, the Estonian head of government heads to Brussels, where she will be meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 27 to discuss expectations of the alliance's Washington summit.

A joint press conference between Prime Minister Kallas and Secretary General Stoltenberg will be held at 11:00 local time, or 12:00 Estonian time, and will be broadcast live on the NATO website.

That afternoon will see the start of the June 27-28 meeting of the European Council, which will include the approval of the EU's strategic agenda for the next five years, decisions on the filling of top posts and discussions of the EU's defense and security policy, as well as the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Georgia.

Estonia's priorities for the next five years are to boost Europe's defense capabilities and support Ukraine, to ensure a strong single market offering conditions of fair competition, to guarantee safe and efficient connections and to implement the green and digital transitions.

