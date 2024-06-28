Estonia unable to dispatch demining team to Ukraine due to bureaucracy

News
Ukrainian deminer.
Ukrainian deminer. Source: ERR
News

Estonia has been trying to send a demining team to Ukraine for two years, but experts say the process is stuck behind Ukrainian legislation and bureaucracy which prioritizes large-scale organizations.

Due to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world and urgently needs to clear unexploded ordnance from its territory.

Explosives are currently being defused by both Ukrainians and international teams.

Estonian experts want to help but, due to the small size of their team, they have not been permitted by the Ukrainian authorities.

UNDP Ukraine Mine Action Instructor Ranno Raidloo is on loan from Estonia's Rescue Board to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, which has sent him to Ukraine to train and equip Ukrainians.

"The problem is the bureaucracy behind it. Ukraine has legislation that deals with demining and that includes accreditation, having a separate program inside Ukraine. Estonia, as a small country, does not have such a capability, unfortunately," he said.

Toomas Tamošjunas, with a background in the Estonian Defense Forces, has worked in Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Africa. He currently works as an operations manager for Norwegian People's Aid.

He also confirmed the problems. "If the whole Estonian rescue service came to Ukraine, no one would notice," Tamošjunas said, describing the size of the team.

The Rescue Board started negotiations to send a demining team to Ukraine two years ago and the outcome is still on hold. However, during this time, Estonia has bought and sent demining machines to Ukraine instead.

Outlining the situation in Ukraine, Raidloo said: "The rule of thumb is that if we are talking about artillery ammunition, 30 percent of that ammunition is left behind. Ukraine is unprecedented in scale. And the munitions contamination that is there is also unprecedented. Not since the Second World War has it been on such a scale."

Tamošjunas said: "It is wall to wall – Cold War-era, Soviet-era ammunition and mines, but also some very modern ones that have never been used in real life. All sorts of remotely placed mines, for example, with seismic sensors and magnetic sensors."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:51

Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

12:25

Estonia's Ott Tänak looking for strong start to WRC Rally Poland

11:55

Estonia unable to dispatch demining team to Ukraine due to bureaucracy

11:30

Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi reaches Olympics for third time

10:53

Photos: Hagi Šein's memorial

10:20

Estonia's retail trade volume down 4 percent on year to May 2024

09:55

State plans to borrow up to €200 million from retail investors

09:20

Kallas and Zelenskyy sign agreement on security cooperation and support

08:55

Estonian Defense Forces and Navy leadership roles officially handed over on Friday

08:23

Bike path construction to begin around Tallinn's Linnahall next month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01:24

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

27.06

Reform Party faces two options when replacing Kaja Kallas

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

27.06

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

27.06

Expert: Midsummer has always been about finding a partner

27.06

Poland, Baltics call on EU to build defense line along eastern border

27.06

Buses to temporarily take over Tallinn's trolley network in fall

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo