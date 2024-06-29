Photos: Viljandi's Summer Opera honors Eri Klas' 85th birthday

The 5th Viljandi Summer Opera was dedicated to conductor Eri Klas' 85th birthday.

Astor Piazzola's "Extraordinarius regularis - Eri lugu" premiered at the concert. The conception author is Mihhail Gerts, and the liberto was written by Andri Luup. The text was created by Sepo Seeman, soloist Angelika Klas-Fagerlung, ballet artists Laura Maya y Rosiers (RO Estonia) and Sergei Upkin (RO Estonia), choreographer Marina Kesler (RO Estonia), and the band Maria Goršenina, Regina Udod, Kaspar Uljas and Marek Talts. The ensemble conductor and pianist Mihhail Gerts.

The second act of the concert welcomed the opera gala Pariis-Firenze-Salzburg. Mozart's, Dinozetti's, and Gounouds most famous aria operas were performed. The artists included soprano Kristel Pärtna (RO Estonia), tenor Oliver Kuusik, and bass Raiko Raalik (RO Estonia). A video featured the last century's celebrities Urve Tauts, Hendrik Krumm, and Georg Ots.

The Viljandi Summer Opera's "2024 "Pan American Night Flight" third act was dedicated to the music of George Gershwin. The soloists included Johan Randvere, Angelika Klas-Fagerlund, Raiko Raalik, Oliver Kuusik, Kristel Pärna, and Meelis Vind.

Mihhail Gerts, the conductor, and the concert's artistic leader, directed the Estonian National Youth Symphony Orchestra (ÜENSO).

In 2025, the Viljandi Summer Opera will take place on July 20-21. The leading guest will be the Latvian National Opera.

The concert that took place on Viljandi Song Grounds was awarded the Eri Klas Scholarship Estonicum. This year, it was dedicated to film art and awarded to film director and screenwriter Tanel Toom.

The Summer Opera will be broadcast on July 20 on ETV.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!