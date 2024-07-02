Saatse Museum releases book of stories to mark 50th anniversary

Saatse Museum, on the Estonian-Russian border, celebrates its 50th anniversary at the weekend with a book presentation and the opening of a new exhibition.

The book "A house full of stories" ("Maja täis lugusid. Saatse muuseum 50") is a collection of memories of people who live in the area and work at the museum, located on the southeastern border of Estonia in Setomaa, a region divided for the last 33 years.

To reach the Museum, you need to cross the border of the Russian Federation twice, and the museum is only 250 meters away from the control line that serves as the state border.

"All of this has also influenced the Saatse Museum and its building. The last 50 years has brought significant changes to both the people living here and the region itself," the museum said.

"Nevertheless, despite all these borders and changes, the Saatse Museum has maintained a connection between nature, human beings, and human-created art. Adapting to the times, it has endeavored to interpret the changing era and its impact on the people of Setomaa, sometimes finding expression in the beautiful arts."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!