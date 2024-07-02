Saatse Museum releases book of stories to mark 50th anniversary

News
Saatse Museum released “A house full of stories” to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Saatse Museum released “A house full of stories” to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Source: Saatse muuseum
News

Saatse Museum, on the Estonian-Russian border, celebrates its 50th anniversary at the weekend with a book presentation and the opening of a new exhibition.

The book "A house full of stories" ("Maja täis lugusid. Saatse muuseum 50") is a collection of memories of people who live in the area and work at the museum, located on the southeastern border of Estonia in Setomaa, a region divided for the last 33 years.

To reach the Museum, you need to cross the border of the Russian Federation twice, and the museum is only 250 meters away from the control line that serves as the state border.

"All of this has also influenced the Saatse Museum and its building. The last 50 years has brought significant changes to both the people living here and the region itself," the museum said.

"Nevertheless, despite all these borders and changes, the Saatse Museum has maintained a connection between nature, human beings, and human-created art. Adapting to the times, it has endeavored to interpret the changing era and its impact on the people of Setomaa, sometimes finding expression in the beautiful arts."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Foreign minister pays back influencer's India trip expenses

15:37

Tallinna Vesi raising service rates from July

15:37

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

15:12

Medieval Days take place July 5-7 in Tallinn

14:55

Government was aware of €1.6 billion munitions shortage last June

14:42

Saatse Museum releases book of stories to mark 50th anniversary

14:33

Deputy mayor: Electrifying Harju County public transport requires €2 billion

14:10

Watch again: Sacred Song Festival in Viljandi

13:45

Estonia's consumer price index rises 2.8 percent in June

13:19

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas not after ministerial posting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal drops seven spots in ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

01.07

Who is Estonia's next prime minister Kristen Michal and what happens next?

09:55

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:09

Long lines at the Narva border crossing liven up smuggling

01.07

Gallery: Removal of Red Army grave markings begins in Tehumardi, Saaremaa

01.07

Tallinn hopes to remove Soviet symbols from buildings inside this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo