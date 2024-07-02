Gallery: President meets top graduates at annual Rose Garden ceremony

"The baton will be in your hands soon. We entrust you with Estonia's education, research, economy, culture and environment. And I know you can do your part to maintain and promote them. You, in turn, will become teachers for the next generation. Even if not teachers by profession, hopefully by vocation – setting an example and mentoring all those in need. I wish you all the best for this," he said at the event in the Rose Garden.

On Monday, alongside the Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the president recognized outstanding graduates from general education schools, vocational education institutions, and universities.

Education institutions could send students with excellent academic results, those who have gone through great personal development, or who have been actively involved in their school or social life. In total, almost 1,000 young people attended.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!