Wednesday's weather in Estonia mostly rainy

Rainy weather in Estonia.
Rainy weather in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Wednesday is set to be rainy and overcast in Estonia, while the weather in the upcoming days will be much the same, with showers interspersed with clearer periods.

Cloud cover thickened overnight Tuesday to Wednesday and the rain spread in a northerly direction, starting in the South. Nighttime temperatures were up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Morning weather map, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday morning has dawned rainy across much of the country, while there is the potential for thunderstorms in the south this morning. Ambient temperatures of 13-16 degrees, and light westerlies.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will remain overcast, and further showers are expected in many areas, along with possible thunderstorms in places.

The showers will thin out and the clouds will start to clear from the south through the course of the day, though the westerlies will stay, even reaching gusts of up to 13 meters per second on the coasts. Daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer in the center and south (20-21 degrees) than in the north and west (17-19 degrees).

Similar conditions will continue into the evening, with the rain mostly confined to the western mainland and the northeast by that time, and slightly clearer skies nationwide.

Weather map for the evening of July 3, 2024. Source: ERR

These weather conditions are forecast to continue through to the weekend, and nighttime temperatures can fall to an average low of 10 degrees on Saturday night. At the same time, the ambient daytime temperature forecast for Sunday is somewhat higher, at 22 degrees, than the 18-19 forecast for Wednesday to Saturday.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7, 2024. Source: ERR

Southeastern Estonia may see temperatures up to 25 degrees.

Showers will come in waves from a west to east direction on Saturday morning, while Sunday morning is set to be dry save for the islands – the rain is forecast to arrive over the mainland in the second half of the day.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Ele Pedassaar.

