Tallinn's Viru Bus Terminal temporarily closed from July 10

Viru Bus Terminal will be temporarily closed to bus traffic from July 10 to July 31. This will affect the routes and stops for bus lines 1, 29, and 40.

The bus station is closed due to gutter repairs. Bus changes are listed below.

Bus lines No. 1 and 29 (towards Viimsi keskus and Priisle):

Route: A. Laikmaa tänav, Gonsiori tänav, Raua tänav, Pronksi tänav, and Narva maantee.

Temporary stops: initial stop on Gonsiori tänav at Kivisilla and a stop on Pronksi tänav at Raua.

Unchanged route: towards A. Laikmaa tänav.

Suspended stops: Viru keskus stop in Viru Bus Terminal and Pronksi stop on Narva maantee.

Bus line No. 40 (towards Pelguranna):

Route: A. Laikmaa tänav, Estonia puiestee, and Kaarli puiestee.

Temporary stop: initial stop on Estonia puiestee at Estonia.

Unchanged route: towards A. Laikmaa tänav.

Suspended stops: Viru keskus stop in Viru Bus Terminal and Viru stop on Pärnu maantee.

For detailed schedules, routes, and stops, please visit transport.tallinn.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!