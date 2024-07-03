Tallinn's Viru Bus Terminal Temporary closure for repairs

News
Tallinn city buses.
Tallinn city buses. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Viru Bus Terminal will be temporarily closed to bus traffic from July 10 to July 31. This will affect the routes and stops for bus lines 1, 29, and 40.

The bus station is closed due to gutter repairs. Bus changes are listed below.

Bus lines No. 1 and 29 (towards Viimsi keskus and Priisle):

Route: A. Laikmaa tänav, Gonsiori tänav, Raua tänav, Pronksi tänav, and Narva maantee.
Temporary stops: initial stop on Gonsiori tänav at Kivisilla and a stop on Pronksi tänav at Raua.
Unchanged route: towards A. Laikmaa tänav.
Suspended stops: Viru keskus stop in Viru Bus Terminal and Pronksi stop on Narva maantee.

Bus line No. 40 (towards Pelguranna):

Route: A. Laikmaa tänav, Estonia puiestee, and Kaarli puiestee.
Temporary stop: initial stop on Estonia puiestee at Estonia.
Unchanged route: towards A. Laikmaa tänav.
Suspended stops: Viru keskus stop in Viru Bus Terminal and Viru stop on Pärnu maantee.

For detailed schedules, routes, and stops, please visit transport.tallinn.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

18:37

Tallinn's Viru Bus Terminal Temporary closure for repairs

18:11

SAPTK reports 2023 profits of €90,000

17:26

SALK expands beyond Estonia's borders, aims to boost revenues further

17:10

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

16:48

Law change allows private security on Estonian-flagged ships sailing in risk zones

16:11

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

16:01

Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 6 percent on year to June

15:22

New exhibition exploring Tartu's unique districts to open at City Museum

15:13

Justice ministry plans to continue collecting communications data

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

02.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits Wimbledon with head held high

12:26

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

02.07

Gallery: President meets top graduates at annual Rose Garden ceremony

10:50

Eesti 200 head: Michal unlikely to repeat Kallas' ill-considered remarks

02.07

Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

02.07

Doctoral thesis: Naivety regarding Päts coup stems from exile Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo